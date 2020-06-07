نامه استادان و نخبگان ایران به مردم ستمدیده آمریکا رونمایی شد

به گزارش حوزه دانشگاهی گروه علمی پزشکی باشگاه خبرنگاران جوان، کانون‌های استادی ایران در آیینی سراسری به جورج فلوید و جان باختگان آمریکایی در اعتراضات اخیر به تبعیض نژادی در این کشور ادای احترام کردند.

هفت شمع به خاطر هفت دقیقه جان دادن سیاه پوست مقتول در دفاتر کانون های استادی ایران روشن شد.

در همین راستا استادان و نخبگان ایران نامه‌ای به مردم ستمدیده آمریکا نوشتند.

در متن این نامه آمده است:

بسم الله الرحمن الرحیم

حضور مردم ستم دیده‌ی ایالات متحده آمریکا

سلام علیکم

با دلی دردمند و رنجور صدای دادخواهی شما مردمان ستم کشیده‌ی ایالات مختلف آمریکا را مقابل نظام استبدادی سرمایه داری آمریکا شنیدیم، ایرانیان شنیدند آنچه را که دیکتاتور در تماسش به فرمانداران ایالت‌ها فرمان داد؛ آنگاه که فرمان داد تا گارد سرکوب ملی، شما مردم جویای کرامت و تشنگان عدالت و معترضان به نظام خشن سرمایه داری شلیک کنند!

مردم آمریکا! با حنجره‌ای بغض آلود و چشمانی اشکبار دیدیم که چگونه ماشین سرکوبگر سرمایه داری نقاب دموکراسی را کنار نهاد و برادر فلوید ثانیه به ثانیه و دقیقه به دقیقه و تا هفت دقیقه حق نفس را مطالبه کرده و آنها، اما این حق حیات را از این مقتول مظلوم مضایقه می‌کردند.

اینک، اما با غیرت توآمان برادران سیاه و سفید و همه‌ی نژاد‌ها در تمامی ایالت‌ها، شاهد جنبش بزرگ اجتماعی نفس هستیم؛ جنبشی فراگیر و عمیق که ابتدایی‌ترین نیاز هر موجود زنده برای ادامه حیاتش را دنبال می‌کند! «حق نفس کشیدن»، «حق حیات»، «حق زنده ماندن» چیزی که پلیس آمریکا از جورج فلوید‌ها و همان جنبش نود و نه درصدی دریغ می‌کند.

آری!‌ای کاش این مرز‌های مصنوعی نمی‌بود؛ آنگاه ملاحظه می‌کردید ما با توصیه قرآن کریم، این آخرین کتاب آسمانی در کنار شما مردم ستمدیده‌ی آمریکا و دوشا دوش سفید و سیاه برای مهارکردن زرسالاران، مبارزه‌ای طولانی را برای نجات بشریت گرفتار آمده در چنگال اهریمنان آغاز می‌کردیم، آری! جای بسی تاسف است که بشرقرن بیست و یکمی نیز برای «نفس» مبارزه کند و اسفناک‌تر این که برای رسیدن به این حق طبیعی، با گلوله‌های ارتش آمریکا کشته شود؟ اما این یک واقعیت است؛ واقعیت تلخی که مردم آمریکا باید آن را بپذیرند و برای تغییر سرنوشت خود مبارزه کنند.

ملت مظلوم آمریکا! درست است که به شما سخت می‌گذرد؛ شما صحنه جانکاه و دلخراش جان کندن هم میهن خود را دیدید، اما بدانید که میلیون‌ها انسان در سراسر جهان برای نفس کشیدن و رها کردن گردن خویش از زیر پای نظامیان آمریکایی سال هااست که تلاش می‌کنند و چه بسیارشان در این راه سرو جان باخته اند، اما هیج خبرنگاری آن صحنه‌های دهشتناک را به جهانیان مخابره و منعکس نکرد!

اگر گلوی «جرج فلوید» هفت دقیقه زیر زانوی پلیس آمریکا تحت فشار قرار گرفت و نفسش ایستاد، امروز، اما بیش، از هفتاد سال است که حنجره میلیون‌ها مرد و زن فلسطینی زیر چکمه‌های صهیونیست‌های مورد حمایت دولت آمریکا قرار گرفته و همه روزه تعدادی از آن‌ها از ادامه حیات مادی خود محروم می‌شوند.

درست است که شما عزادار هم وطنان خود در روز‌های اخیر هستید و آنگاه که پلیس نژاد پرست با ماشین سازمانی خود جمعیت معترض را زیر می‌گرفت ما به یاد شما غمگین و عزاداریم، اما شهروندان با غیرت آمریکایی باید چشم خویش را بر این واقعیت تلخ باز کنند که امروز هیچ نقطه‌ای در جهان نیست که انسانی زیر زانوی فشار دولت آمریکا از حق حیات محروم نشده باشد. آنچه امروز ترامپ در خبابان‌های آمریکا با شهروندانش می‌کند، گوشه‌ای ناچیز از رفتار دولتمردان این کشور است که طی سال‌های متمادی به اسم دولت آمریکا بر مردم جهان روا داشته است.

امروز بیش از ۱۷ سال است که مردم مظلوم عراق و افغانستان در سایه چکمه‌های ارتش آمریکا و تروریست‌های پرورش یافته دولت آمریکا استخوان هایشان خرد شده و از حق طبیعی حیات محروم هستند؛ امروز بیش از هفت سال است که صدای شکسته شدن استخوان‌های گردن میلیون‌ها زن و مرد، پیر و جوان سوری زیر پای داعشیان ساخت دولت آمریکا به گوش می‌رسد و کسی صدای له شدن آن‌ها را نمی‌شنود.

جنبش استادی ایران به نیابت از ملت شریف ایران که خود از بزرگترین قربانیان زانوی خشن دولت آمریکا بوده و بخش زیادی از آن‌ها به دلیل تحریم‌های ظالمانه دولت شما از حق حیات و دریافت دارو برخوردار نیستند؛ ضمن حمایت از «جنبش اجتماعی نفس» در آمریکا مطالبه گر حق همه مردم جهان برای نفس کشیدن و رهایی زمین از سیطره استکبار جهانی است و با احترام به تمامیت ارضی سرزمین همه اقوام، نژاد‌ها و زبان‌ها در ایالات متحده‌ی آمریکا توصیه موکد دارد که جنبش نفس را وسیله‌ای برای تغییر حاکمان زرسالار و سرشت پلید سیاست و دولت آمریکا قرار داده و بیش از این اجازه ندهید دولتمردانی به نام ملت این سرزمین بزرگ موجب بی آبرویی جهانی شوند. چراکه تغییر و دگرگونی در سرشت دولت‌های ستمگر حتمی و اجتناب ناپذیر است، اما وقوعش از درون و به دست ملت آمریکا، نوید بخش بلوغ اجتماعی و فرهنگی مردمان تشنه‌ی عدالت خواهد بود؛ زیرا مهم‌تر از همه، تحولات کرونایی نیز در سرزمین آمریکا نشان داد که جان‌های گرامی ملت شما اعتبار بالایی در محاسبات سیاستمداران جنگ طلب و زرسالار این کشور ندارد.

خردادماه ۱۳۹۹

والسلام علی من اتبع الهدی

استادان دانشگاه‌ها، نخبگان و فرهنگیان ایران

در ادامه متن انگلیسی این نامه را مشاهده می‌کنید.

In the name of Allah, the most compassionate the most merciful

Serving to the oppressed people of the United States of America

Hello

O the oppressed people of the various states of America! We heard your voice seeking justice against the authoritarian capitalism system of the U.S. The Iranians heard what the dictator in a calling ordered the governors, when he ordered the National security guard to shoot at you, the people seeking dignity, thirsty for justice and the protesters against the violent system of capitalism.

O people of America! We saw, with a hateful larynx and tearful eyes, how the suppressor machine of capitalism put its mask of democracy aside, and brother Floyd demanded his the right of breath second by second and minute by minute and up to seven minutes, and they, however, deprived of this oppressed victim his certain right of life.

But now, by the simultaneous uprising zeal of the black and white brothers and all races in all states, we are witnessing the great social movement of breath, an all-encompassing and profound movement that pursues the most basic need of every alive creature to survive. Right of breathing, right of life and right of being alive are what the U.S police refrains from so called George Floyds and the same ninety-nine percent public movement.

Yes! Wish there were not the artificial borders!

Then, according to the advice of the Holy Qur’an, the last divine book, you would see us along with you, the oppressed people of America, and accompanying with the white and black folk, we would start a long struggle to restrain the tyrants and save humanity trapped in the clutches of devils.

Yes! It is very unfortunate that the 21st century man is still struggling for breathing, and that could be more deplorable when he has to be killed, by American army bullets, just for the sake of this natural right. But it is real, a bitter reality that the American people have to accept and campaign to change their destiny.

O the oppressed people of America! It's true that is hard to you. You have seen the heartbreaking scene of the death of your compatriot, but know that millions of people around the world have been trying to breathe and make free their necks from the feet of American soldiers for many years, so that plenty of them have died in this way. But no reporter conveyed those horrible scenes to the world!

If George Floyd's throat pressed under the American police's knees for seven minutes then he stopped breathing, nowadays, the larynx of millions of Palestinian men and women has been under the boots of the Zionists supported by the U.S government for more than seventy years and lots of them are deprived of their lives day by day.

It is true that you were mourning your compatriots during these recent days, and when the racist police used its organizational machine to subdue the protesting population, we remembered you sadly and mournfully, but the zealous American people have to be more aware about this bitter reality that there is no place today in the world where no human being has been deprived of the right of life under the pressure of the U.S government. Today, what Trump is doing against people on the streets of the United States is as very tiny part of the U.S government behavior towards the people of the world for many years.

Nowadays, the oppressed people of Iraq and Afghanistan have been crushed by the boots of the US military and the terrorists of the US government for more than 17 years, whose bones have been broken and deprived of the natural right of life.

Nowadays, the bones of millions of Syrian men and women, old and young, have been broken under the feet of ISIS led by the U.S for more than seven years, and no one has heard the voice of their being crushed.

Professorship movement of Iran, on behalf of the honorable people of Iran, who are among the biggest victims of the violent knees of the US government, and plenty of them, due to the oppressive sanctions of your government, do not have the right to live and receive medicine, while supporting the "social movement of breath" in the United States, demands the right of all people of the world to breath and free the earth from the domination of global arrogance, and respecting the territorial integrity of all races, nationalities and languages in the United States, strongly advises the breath movement to be as means to change the American tyrant nature of rulers and filthy politics and government, and do not allow statesmen more to cause global disgrace through the name of American nation. Because changing in the nature of tyrant governments, is something inevitable, but its interior taking place by the hands of American people who are thirsty for justice will promise the social and cultural maturity of these people; Because, most importantly, the Coronavirus events and changes in the United States have clearly shown that the precious lives of people do not have much credibility in the calculations of the belligerent and tyrant politicians of this country.

Khordad,1399

And peace be upon those who follow the guidance

Professors, elites and teachers of Iran

